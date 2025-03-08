Princess Beatrice receives special support after new role announcement

Princess Beatrice received support from a special person as she was honoured with a meaningful role following the birth of her second child.

For the unversed, the Princess of York alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended the Borne Wonderland Gala held at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum on March 6.

She announced the patron of Borne which is a medical research charity aimed at preventing premature birth.

The officials at Borne revealed the big news on their social media account, saying, we are "honoured to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice as our newest patron."

"This appointment, was unveiled at last night’s Wonderland fundraising gala at the V&A, underscores the Princess’s personal commitment to ending premature birth globally."

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Beatrice's better half Edoardo left three clapping emojis, sharing how proud he is of his wife.

Moreover, he also shared two delightful photos of the new mom on his Instagram stories.

Speaking about her new role, the Princess said, "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter."

Beatrice and her husband welcomed their second child, a baby girl Athena Elizabeth Rose, on January 22.

She added, "Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."