Kristen Bell, Adam Brody’s 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 first look unveiled

'Nobody Wants This' debuted last year in September

Nobody Wants This starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody reunited for season 2.

The first season debuted in 2024 last September and turned out to be huge success. Soon after, the makers renewed the project for the second part.

The romantic comedy series features Bell as a podcast host named Joanne, who falls in love with a charming rabbi Noah, played by Brody. The duo tries to work out their unconventional relationship in the show.

Earlier today, Netflix officially dropped the first look of season 2. The post included a picture of the two actors posing for the camera while flashing their smiles.

The streaming partner also shared a video showcasing the cast members as the drama enters production.

“Ugh I love this cast. i love this show. i love everything about NOBODY WANTS THIS being back in production”, the caption read.

Fans, after seeing the first glimpse, flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One of them wrote, “Exciting. Everybody wants it. Shoot it fast.” Another wrote, “Yay I’m so excited because I truly loved it.”

Created by Erin Foster, the show also features Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.