Kate Middleton issues emotional statement after King Charles latest snub

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly reacted to King Charles III's latest snub by releasing a an emotional statement on International Women's Day 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a special tribute to inspiring women on the significant occasion by releasing their pictures with a meaningful message to all.

William and Kate shared photos with statement on their Instagram Story, an hour after the royal family's post celebrating International Women's Day, which noticeably excluded Princess Catherine from the other royal women.

In their statement, William and Kate wrote: "Here are just a few of the women who have inspired us in the past 12 months."

Prince William and Kate Middleton's post comes moments after the royal family shared a new inspiring montage on Saturday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day 2025.

The montage featured late Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Margarette, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the Princess of Wale from the tribute.