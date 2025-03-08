Prince William receives crucial task as King Charles puts heir to ‘test’

Prince William is given a significant task which will be a test of his skills to see to him fit to take on his destined role to be a king.

King Charles in currently in the midst of handling crucial diplomatic relations in the European region and also a big state belonging to his commonwealth.

The monarch, who extended a personal invite to President Trump in an unprecedented second state visit, would be relying on his heir, the Prince of Wales, to smooth things out between the UK and the US.

According to former British public affairs official, Shannon Felton Spence, William’s meeting with Trump would be “part of his preparation for kingship”.

The Royal family is expected to deploy on the most important “soft power” mission of the 21st century.

“It is a test of his ability to engage with world leaders he may not personally align with, to navigate egos and expectations, and to ensure that Britain remains at the centre of global power dynamics,” she told Fox News Digital. “The queen did this for 70 years. Now, it’s his turn.”

The update comes after a White House source told The Telegraph that Trump’s “instinctive affection for Britain remains” and that “emerging relationship with Prince William is key”.

They added that Trump would love a royal charm offensive. “We would be mad not to utilise it,” they said.