Prince Harry’s family receive shock over alleged claims about Prince Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first-born Prince Archie while they were still senior working members of the royal family.

Before Archie’s birth, there were whispers about the young prince which Meghan had blatantly spoken about during the bombshell interview with Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that there were “discussions” about Archie’s “skin colour” – if it would be dark like Meghan – brought up by two royal members. Few years later, the royals in question were accidently named in Omid Scobie’s book – King Charles and Kate Middleton – which the author had denied releasing.

Moreover, the royal family did not comment on the matter and neither did the Sussexes future issue any statements.

The past claims emerge after a never-before-seen photo of Meghan emerged in her latest Netflix series. In one of the episodes, Meghan recalled her time as a Girl Scout.

She revealed that she “started as a Daisy, which is when you’re five or six, and I sold a lot of cookies”, adding that her mom was the troop leader.

In one of the photos, some fans believed that Meghan had an uncanny resemblance to her son, Archie, via Hello!

The picture, taken in the 1980s, shows Meghan wearing her brown Girl Scout uniform with a red necktie, and snaps of Archie as a baby and a toddler, show how much he looks like his mother at a similar age.

Archie notably has taken after his father's features, with fair skin and red hair. Prince Harry once joked in an interview that the "Spencer gene" is strong, referring to his mother, Princess Diana.

While the alleged claims have not been verified by royal sources, it would appear that the royals would be surprised over the resemblance Archie now has to his mother.