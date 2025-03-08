Jennifer Lopez plans 'wicked' revenge after Ben Affleck's reunion with Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning her "wicked" revenge after her ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted reunited with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez is set to star alongside Brett Goldstein in the Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, and sources say she's thrilled to work with the handsome and talented actor.

Goldstein has openly expressed his admiration for Lopez, calling her the "sexiest" woman of the decade.

"He's always adored her," a source close to Lopez shared to Daily Mail. "And Jennifer is thrilled to work with someone as charming and talented as Brett. He's smart, incredibly talented, and has the qualities she finds appealing."

The source added that the Atlas star is excited to dive into this new project after a tough start to 2025.

"Brett is like a younger, more intelligent version of Ben," the source noted. "It will certainly remind Ben that Jennifer is still a major star in Hollywood, proving she's not slowing down any time soon."

Goldstein has long been vocal about his admiration for Lopez, particularly for her role in Hustlers (2019).

On his podcast Films To Be Buried With, he praised the film as the "sexiest" of the decade, saying Lopez still has it despite being in her 50s. "I love her!" Goldstein gushed. "She's 50 and still amazing! It's incredible."