Ben Affleck distances himself from Jennifer Lopez after cryptic post

Ben Affleck is reportedly distancing himself from Jennifer Lopez after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram, fueling tension between the two.

Lopez's Valentine's Day post, "Self-love don't cost a thing," didn't directly reference Affleck, but many speculated it was aimed at him.

According to sources close to Affleck, the subtle dig hasn't gone unnoticed. "Ben's really trying to be the understanding ex, but come on... J.Lo is a total celebrity, and he knows the pressure's on for her to spill some tea about their relationship eventually," an insider told RadarOnline.

The Argo star is reportedly frustrated with Lopez's cryptic behaviour, especially her insistence that her posts aren't intended to make waves.

"It's super annoying because she doesn't even mention his name outright, insisting it wasn't her intention to make waves. But that doesn't fly with him-he's seriously over it," the insider continued.

As a result, the Batman star has been pulling away from Lopez, "dodging her messages" and keeping their interactions to a minimum. "Ben knows she thrives on validation, and guess what? She's not getting it from him anymore," the source added.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been leaning on his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, more than ever. Since finalizing his divorce from Lopez, Affleck has been spending significant time with Garner and their three children.

An insider revealed that the Air star may still have feelings for Garner. "He never really got over the end of his first marriage. Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she'll always be on a pedestal for Ben. He'll never stop having regrets that he let her walk away."