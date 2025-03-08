King Charles receives upsetting news ahead of historic meeting

King Charles received sad news as the monarch's key future plans are in doubt.

The King, who is expected to meet Pope Francis in April during his royal tour to Italy and the Vatican, might not be able to hold a conversation with the religious leader as he is battling double pneumonia in hospital.

According to Mirror, a source from the Vatican believes it is "too early to say" about the King's meeting with the ailing Pope, whose condition is still 'complex' as he needs oxygen to breathe properly and therefore, his stay in hospital is important.

An insider shared, "Doctors are still being cautious about whether he will leave hospital any time soon."

"Whenever we mention ‘stability’ it’s still within a picture of a complex situation and the guarded prognosis remains as it is for the moment," the report stated.

It is important to note that the "guarded prognosis" means that the Pope is still not out of danger while fighting a serious health condition.

On the other hand, an insider from the Palace denied the cancellation of the meeting and said that the officials "are of course keeping a close watch on the situation."

"As it stands from our end, plans are still in place for the visit to take place. Our fondest prayers continue to be with the Pope and we wish him a speedy recovery," added the source.