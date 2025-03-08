Queen Camilla’s son shares candid remarks about Meghan Markle’s new show

Meghan Markle has been dominating a lot of headlines these days after releasing her show on Netflix, which is in line to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex has been getting mixed reviews from the US and UK, however, the royal family as usual has remained mum on the matter… until now.

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles, who is a food critic by profession, was attending an event at Castle Hotel in Windsor to promote his latest book.

During the event, Tom was asked if he had seen Meghan’s newest show, With Love, Meghan. In response, Tom shared that he didn’t even know about the show.

“No, I have no idea about that,” he said.

Meghan’s eight-part series, which was renewed for a second season just days after its launch on the streaming giant, revolves around cooking and lifestyle. The Duchess preps and plans with celebrity chef and close pals for personal gatherings and more.

Meanwhile, there has been no comments from senior members of the royal family. Previously, royal reporter Rebecca English shared that the royals are “disinterested” in the show.

The journalist admitted some people in the palace “might watch” the lifestyle show. “They might get past the first episode and they might not but, honestly, I genuinely think they don't feel it has any relevance to them whatsoever.”