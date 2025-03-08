Jessa Duggar to welcome sixth baby with Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar is expecting her sixth baby with husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are growing their family with a new addition.

On Friday, March 7, the 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alum announced via an Instagram post that she is expecting her sixth baby.

"Halfway to holding you in our arms! [revolving heart emojis]," she wrote in the caption, suggesting she is almost midway through her second trimester.

The snapshot she shared featured three black and white ultrasound photos in her hand.

Jessa, 32, and Ben are already parents to five children: nine-year-old Spurgeon, eight-year-old Henry, five-year-old Ivy, three-year-old Fern and 15-month-old George.

The couple welcomed their youngest child on December 19, 2023, following a miscarriage the year prior.

Earlier, in an interview with People, Jessa and Ben, who tied the knot in 2014, disclosed their future plans, revealing that they always want to build a big family.

"We both want to have a big family," she told the magazine, adding that she is excited to welcome kids with Ben.

Notably, Jessa herself came from a large family. She is the fifth child and the third daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children.

The family was featured on TLC from 2008 to 2015. After seven years of airing, the reality TV series was cancelled.