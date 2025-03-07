Ben Affleck’s growing bond with Jennifer Garner ‘irks’ Lopez

Jennifer Lopez – Ben Affleck – Jennifer Garner triangle continues to make headlines.
The Batman star and the Elektra actress got divorced in 2015, but continue to co-parent their three kids.
However, ever since the Gone Girl alum got divorced from the On The Floor singer, the 51-year-old has grown closer than ever to his first wife.
To the extent that rumours arose that the Justice League actor is looking forward to reuniting with the 13 Going on 30 actress if got the chance.
Though the feelings are not mutual and Garner is happy with her boyfriend John Miller, the photographs of the duo speaks otherwise.
The viral happy photos of the parents of Violet, Samuel and Seraphina are reportedly upsetting the Hustlers alum.
A source revealed Marry Me actress’ displeasure for “constantly seeing” former duo’s photos.
Another sources likens these “chummy pics” to “salt in the wound”.
A few days back, photographs of the two appearing “flirty” on a family paintball outing in Los Angeles went viral.
While one source pointed out how such photos mess with her head, another source cleared the air revealing the 55-year-old may not have even seen it as she is fully “consumed with” her film Office Romance.
