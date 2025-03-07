Blake Lively balances glamour and legal drama ahead of film premiere

Blake Lively, American actress who is currently dealing with some serious legal issues after her recent hit It Ends with Us, is getting ready to step onto the red carpet at the SXSW premiere of Another Simple Favor.

Director Paul Feig shared that 37-year-old Lively will be attending the Another Simple Favor premiere, despite her ongoing legal battle with co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

He confirmed that she'll be there along with "most" of the cast, proving once again that nothing can stop her from doing what she loves.

Feig told Variety. "Blake is the greatest."

"I couldn't love her more. She's a dream to work with. She's a great collaborator. She has amazing ideas and is open to everyone's ideas. She's a pro," he continued.

Feig has been supporting Lively during her legal drama, even joining her and husband Ryan Reynolds at SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16.

The movie brought together star-studded cast, including Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Elizabeth Perkins, Alex Newell and Allison Janney.

For the unversed, Blake Lively is now asking the court for a strict privacy order, worried that details of the case could leak some sensitive key information.