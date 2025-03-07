Ariana Grande collab slips away from Lady Gaga’s memory

Lady Gaga issues apology for forgetting big Ariana Grande moment

Lady Gaga has to think hard to recall her on-stage collaboration with Ariana Grande.

The 38-year-old pop superstar teamed up with Spotify for a Little Monster Press Conference in New York City, on February 27th, and one fan raised the question about what Gaga whispered to Ariana Grande during their performance of Rain on Me at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

"I don’t know [what I said]! It was probably something very silly, because we’re very silly when we’re together," she said, thinking hard about the surprising question.

The fan-favourite moment happened when the Bad Romance hitmaker performed her songs from Chromatica album, as Grande joined her on stage. Midway through the performance, Gaga appeared to whisper something to the Side to Side singer.

Since then, it has been a secret what was said, but Gaga promised the fan, "I will watch it back, and I will write you an apology, and I will try to remember. I’m going to ask [Ariana], she might remember."

The Born This Way singer also teased an upcoming tour, saying "there will probably be" a tour for her upcoming Mayhem album, which comes out on March 7th.

The new album will feature the singles, Die with a Smile, Disease, and Abracadabra.