David Hasselhoff breaks silence after ex-wife Pamela Bach's tragic death

Pamela Bach reportedly died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head

David Hasselhoff has spoken out after his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, passed away from suicide.

On Thursday, March 6, the Baywatch star, 72, took to Facebook to express his sorrow over the news.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” he wrote. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

Pamela, 62, was found dead in her Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday night.

According to TMZ, family members had grown concerned when they couldn’t reach her and requested a welfare check. Paramedics responded to a call about an unconscious female, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The outlet reported that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and did not leave a suicide note.

Pamela was an actress known for roles in Knight Rider, Baywatch, and The Young and the Restless.

She and Hasselhoff were married for 17 years before divorcing in 2006, with legal battles over spousal support continuing until 2017. The former couple shared two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.