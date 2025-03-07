Princess Beatrice steps back into spotlight with meaningful new role

Princess Beatrice has made a graceful return to the public eye following the birth of her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22.



The 36-year-old royal stepped out alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, for a glamorous gala at The V&A Museum in London, reported GB News.

Marking a significant new chapter in her royal journey, Beatrice has taken on the role of patron for Borne, a charity committed to preventing premature births.

Her appointment is deeply personal, as little Athena arrived several weeks early, weighing just four pounds and five ounces.

The charity’s mission aligns closely with Beatrice’s own experience as a mother, making this new role a heartfelt commitment. The gala event served as her first official engagement in this capacity, drawing admiration from royal watchers.

With Athena’s birth, the young royal became 11th in line to the throne, moving her aunt, Princess Eugenie, down to 12th place. She joins her older sister, three-year-old Sienna, and eight-year-old Wolfie, Edoardo’s son from a previous relationship.

Beatrice’s return to the spotlight with a cause so close to her heart signals a fresh focus on advocacy and maternal health, reinforcing her dedication to charitable work beyond the royal palace.