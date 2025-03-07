Prince William recalls 'terrifying' experience of life during new outing

Prince William recalls 'terrifying' moment during key royal engagement

Prince William opened up about an old time when he left terrified during his recent visit to Mental Health Innovations (MHI).

The Prince of Wales recalled an emotional moment of his life when he volunteered at a mental health helpline for young people during Covid.

As per The Telegraph, the future worked with Shout 85258, a text messaging helpline which was introduced by the Prince's Royal Foundation in 2020.

William said, "I did volunteering for a bit back over Covid, and some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards."

“You always say to yourself, ‘did I give enough, did I do enough, did I find the right answer?'" the Prince of Wales added.

Earlier, Kensington Palace released photos and a meaningful statement summarising Prince William's visit to his project helping people suffering from mental health issues.

The message reads, "A closer look at the future of mental health support and learning how it’s being powered by young voices, data, and cutting-edge AI technology at Mental Health Innovations."

"An inspiring group of young volunteers are driving real change through a merger between @giveusashoutinsta and @themixuk. It means even more young people will have access to life-changing help when they need it most."