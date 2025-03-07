King Charles decides to open royal home as Meghan shares emotional message

King Chares III has delighted fans with his big decision about royal home amid reports of reconciliation between the royal family and Sussexes.

The 76-year-old King has announced to open his countryside retreat next month, offering access to eight ground-floor rooms and the estate's 60-acre gardens.

The announcement comes after Meghan Markle released a heartwarming video, featuring the monarch' grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sandringham House has been closed for its winter break, but will once again welcome visitors from 5 April until 10 October for its main season.

The beautiful interiors of the royal home, in Norfolk, remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, and feature a collection of art. Jacobean-style exterior of the house was reportedly built by King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who used the Sandringham estate as their countryside residence after their marriage in 1863.

The royal family traditionally spends Christmas in Sandringham. Queen Elizabeth II also delivered her first televised Christmas broadcast to the nation from the retreat house in 1957. The main part of the royal home completed in 1870, with a ballroom added in 1883.

William and Harry's father recently gave a glimpse into the Saloon as he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyand, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On the other hand, the monarch has also excited fans by revealing the King’s Music Room at Buckingham Palace for his Apple Music recording.

The 76-year-old said: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.”

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration," he adds. "In other words, it brings us joy.”