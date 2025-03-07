Dolly Parton breaks silence after husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton has broken her silence for the first time since announcing the passing of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

On March 3, the singer revealed that Dean had died in Nashville at the age of 82 and would be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Three days after the announcement, Parton took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, and fans for their outpouring of love and support.

In a poignant message, she wrote, "This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl."

Parton continued, "I can't reach out personally to each of you, but just know it has meant the world to me." In a touching conclusion, Parton expressed her eternal love for Dean, saying, "He is in God's arms now, and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

Her message was met with an outpouring of love and support from her friends and fans. Author and poet Chelsie Diane commented, "May we all learn this deep peace from Dolly."

Actress and model Angie Harmon added, "You are so deeply loved!" Socialite Paris Hilton shared, "Sending you so much love, Dolly."

Fans also took to the comment section to express their condolences and admiration for Parton's strength.

One fan wrote, "The 'I will always love you' at the end... So sorry for your loss." Another fan shared, "The price of love is grief, and I'm sending you so many prayers, mama!"

A fan also reflected on Parton's message, saying, "You are in my prayers, Dolly. You always are. But now you REALLY are. I'm thinking about you, and I have you in my heart. I hope our love lifts you up somehow."

Parton and Dean were married for 57 years, from 1966 until his passing. Despite not having children together, Parton has always spoken highly of her husband.