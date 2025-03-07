Meghan Markle surprises King Charles with Archie, Lilibet video message

Meghan Markle dropped a new video message featuring King Charles' grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex released a delightful video clip featuring her close pals, husband Harry and their little bundles of joy, making hundreds of cookies for the audience of The Drew Barrymore Show.

The video showed Archie and Lilibet helping their mother in the kitchen and it has been said that the rare footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids' rare sight must have delighted the cancer-stricken King.

Meghan captioned her post, "When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!"

It is important to note that there are reports that King Charles is 'desperate' to spend quality time with his estranged grandkids amid a feud between the royal family and the Sussexes.

The Mirror previously reported, "King Charles has expressed his wishes to see his grandchildren - and there's no better time than the festive period to bring families together. There is no feeling like being a grandparent and it is a role [the monarch] relishes."

An insider claimed at the time that the King wanted his complete family to be reunited in one place in his lifetime as he battles cancer.