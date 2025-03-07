King Charles makes special announcement as Prince William marks big win

King Charles begins new era of monarchy with major announcement

King Charles made a delightful announcement after Prince William secured a meaningful win.

The monarch gave a rare insight into her musical favourites during his surprise appearance at a collaboration project with Apple Music.

The show titled, The King’s Music Room, has been shot in Buckingham Palace and will share the list of artists to whom the King enjoyed listening.

As per Apple's official website, the King playlist includes "legendary artists Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE."

Notably, King Charles taken part in this exciting project to mark Commonwealth Day, which is on March 10.

The King's Music Room will be available for free on Apple Music 1 on March 10.

The trailer released on March 6 features the King discussing how music brings joy during both good and dark times.

In a short clip from the broadcast, King Charles said, "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places."

Notably, King Charles issued this major life update after his son and future King Prince William's mental health-related text messaging service Shout hit three million conversations.