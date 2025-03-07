Meghan Markle delights fans with sweet confession about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle opened up about her special 'love story' with 'most charming' Prince Harry in her new sit-down interview after the release of her cooking series on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show after With Love, Meghan hit the streaming giant.

Apart from discussing her new projects and career choices, Meghan delighted fans by sharing her love life with the Duke of Sussex.

The host teased the Duchess by saying that the Montecito couple is "so hot for each other." She added, "Every time I see a photo of you, you’re holding hands, you’re kissing, you are so affectionate."

In response, Meghan beamed with joy and said that "life is full of surprises" as she did not expect to meet Harry but their relationship turned out to be 'lucky' for her.

The Duchess gushed over her better half and dubbed him the "funniest, sweetest, most charming and an "amazing father."

Recalling a story from her babysitting days when she was a college student, Meghan shared an uncle there asked her to make a special promise to her future husband.

"Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is: 'I vow to always date my wife,'" she shared.

The Duchess revealed that Prince Harry vowed to "always date her" when the two started dating each other.

Meghan stated, "So we have this connection, I think, because we're so committed to treating each other the same way you did before had a ring on it."