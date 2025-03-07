Buckingham Palace issues exciting update about King Charles new role

Buckingham Palace makes exciting announcement about King Charles

Royal family surprised fans across the world by releasing an exciting update on King Charles amid his difficult cancer journey.

Recently, a thrilling short video clip was released by the monarch's office which was shot at Buckingham Palace.

Notably, King Charles has collaborated with Apple Music to give a rare insight into his musical taste, which is based around the Commonwealth.

The program, titled, The King's Music Room, has been made to mark Commonwealth Day, which is on March 10.

However, a trailer of the show was released earlier which revealed King Charles' playlist includes "artists Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE," as per Apple's website.

The monarch, who was seen sitting in a beautiful room of the Palace, said that good music "brings us joy."

The King said, "Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others."

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places."

"But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy."

The King's Music Room will be available for free on Apple Music 1 starting at 1 a.m. EST on March 10.