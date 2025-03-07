Sterling K. Brown’s unexpected reaction on wife’s intimate scene with star

Sterling K. Brown, stunning actor who is known for his roles in This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson, recently had an eyebrow-raising moment when his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, shared an intimate scene with her celebrity crush.

While talking to Sherri Shepherd on 'Sherri', the actor shared: "When we first got married, I asked her, I said, 'Who is your celebrity crush?' Who is it?' She goes, 'Boris,' like, she didn't pause. Boris [Kodjoe]."

"Sherri, within two months, she was playing Boris' wife in a movie, called 'All About Us', right?" he added.

While the Black Panther actor was in Canada filming Supernatural, he decided to call Ryan and see how her day on set was going. Little did he know, he'd be getting an unexpected update.

However, he said that things were about to get a lot more intimate than he expected.

He remembered: "She said, 'Listen.' They had a sex scene that they added into the [script].'

"I've been told that I can't use the t-word on daytime television, so I'm gonna say, 'Oh, so you gotta have naked breasts on his chest? And she's like, 'No, I'm gonna use the Band-Aids.'"

Later, Ryan, who has two kids with Sterling, told him that her plan to keep things covered on set didn’t work.