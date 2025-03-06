Harry could face severe consequences as Meghan fires 'warning shot' at royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making headlines as her new lifestyle show is released

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Sussex titles may be at risk if the couple continues to share bombshell revelations about the royal family.

A royal source told the Daily Mail that though revoking their titles would require an Act of Parliament, it remains a possible consequence should the couple release another explosive book or interview.

The discussion around their titles comes as Meghan made a strong statement about the significance of the Sussex name during a filmed exchange with actress Mindy Kaling in the duchess' new show, With Love, Meghan.

When Kaling repeatedly referred to her as “Meghan Markle,” the mom of two quickly corrected her.

“It’s so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m ‘Sussex’ now,” she said.

Meghan also told People magazine that the name carries deeper meaning than she initially realised.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she said. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together.”

She added that the Sussex name is now “part of our love story.”

The royal insider further told the Mail that Meghan’s emphasis on the title may have been a “warning shot” to the monarchy, reinforcing how much it means to her and, by extension, Prince Harry.