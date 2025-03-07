Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case takes new surprising turn

In Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case, it doesn’t seem clear who will win and who will lose as new revelations keep coming up every day.

Amid a recent turn of events, Brandon Sklenar was seen wearing the same floral pin as was worn by the Jane The Virgin actor at It Ends With Us premiere seemingly hinting his inclination towards the Con Man star in the ongoing feud.

On the other hand, the Age of Adaline actor is rumoured to be losing support from the industry as well as from her fans.

In the middle of such atmosphere comes a new bombshell claim about the Unrequited alum.

Former employees of Baldoni’s Wayfarer production company reported their employer's actions, him ‘evangelizing’ Baha’i faith; and called his actions “phony”.

Ex Wayfarer employee shared his claims which were published in Los Angeles Times.

“It was constant positivity all the time,” commented the former staff member, “I would say toxic positivity.”

“I’m always a little dubious of people who advertise themselves as disruptors of the status quo or quote-unquote ‘good people’,” revealed the ex Wayfarer staffer labelling Baldoni’s outlook “felt insincere”.