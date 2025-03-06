Bhad Bhabie's ex breaks silence with health update after terrifying incident

Bhad Bhabie's ex boyfriend spills on terrifying LA strip club incident

Bhad Bhabie’s former boyfriend Le Vaughn is giving a health update following his harrowing experience at the Los Angeles strip club.

The 26-year-old rapper, who split from the OnlyFans star last month, took to his Instagram to share a hospital bed selfie with his fans as he flashed some hand signs.

It was earlier reported that Vaughn was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, March 5.

According to DailyMail.com, the latter was hit in the hand while LAPD reported another person struck in the shoulders.

An LAPD spokesman told the outlet, “On 3/5/25, at 2:04 a.m., two male victims were struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of E. Olympic Blvd.

“The male suspect fled the location in a vehicle. The victims were self-transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

The Cash Me Outside hitmaker has yet to comment on the chilling incident involving her child's father, as she’s currently occupied with an ongoing feud with Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker.

The 20-year-old announced her pregnancy with Vaughn on December 1, 2024, sharing mirror selfies that showcased her baby bump.