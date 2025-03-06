Justin Bieber shares controversial message about friends

Justin Bieber pens down cryptic note using biblical story

Justin Bieber, who recently denied concerns over his mental health, has left fans questioning once again.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post with biblical allusions, ending at a controversial note.

The Sorry hitmaker penned down the message on his Story on Thursday, March 6th, saying, “Jesus didn’t heal his best friend Lazareth [sic] right away. Even tho he knew people would talk s--t, saying how could he be god if he didn’t heal his best friend?”

The popstar’s post refers to the Gospel of John in the Bible, during which Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead.

“But Jesus wasn’t trying to please everyone and didn’t allow people to rush him. He knew what he was capable of."

The Grammy winner highlighted the part which interests him the most, “Best part of this story is while everyone thinks Jesus is late and let his friend die.”

“Jesus is never late. He shows up and RAISES HIM FROM THE DEAD SHOWING THAT HE HAS THE POWER OVER LIFE AND DEATH.”

“His answer his [sic] hard too. Why u trippin’ didn’t I tell u fools I’m HIM,” he concluded the cryptic note.

This post adds to the recent speculations about Bieber’s well-being. Last month, singer’s rep shut down the rumours of him using drugs, but after a few days he shared a video of himself rapping about using drugs. “I fly high like a magpie. I go high like a bad guy,” he sang along with a friend.