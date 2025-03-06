Lisa makes shocking confession about music career amid Oscars buzz

Blackpink’s Lisa, who recently overshadowed Kendell Jenner at 2025 Oscars with her iconic fashion, made a shocking confession that has fans buzzing with many questions.

The K-pop superstar recently admitted that she doesn’t actually enjoy singing even at casual karaoke nights, sparking a wave of reactions online.

In a recent chat with Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa was asked if she ever breaks into song while hanging out with The White Lotus cast.

She replied: "I don’t sing. I feel weird grabbing the mic." Instead of that, the singer likes to stay in the sidelines and cheer for those likes to sing.

However, fans didn’t hold back, wondering how someone who’s spent a decade in the music industry could suddenly feel out of tune with singing.

One user mocked: "Its feels weird to grab the mic and sing" and she’s been an idol for 10 years ? embarrassing," while other one remarked, Why does she have albums when she can't sing? A waste of money."

Someone said, "help this is plain embarrassing."

The backlash heated up even more after reports claimed that Lisa’s billionaire boyfriend Frédéric Arnault, is trying to take down the viral clip by hitting accounts with copyright strikes.