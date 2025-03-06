Amber Rose calls out Kanye West over influence on partners' outfits

Amber Rose, American model and TV personality who is known for her bold aura, is not holding back now after her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s ongoing heated drama on X (formerly Twitter).

During a recent interview on Club Shay Shay, Amber claimed that Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has a habit of dressing his partners— including Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori— in revealing outfits to grab male attention.

While talking about Bianca’s Grammys bare look controversy, the 41-year-old star explained: "Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim."

"He wants other men to want his woman. He likes that men are drooling over her," she claimed.

Amber, who dated the most controversial rapper Kanye back in 2008 till 2010, further opened up about feeling uneasy with his fashion choices during their relationship, revealing some behind the curtain moments from when they were dating.

She said that would secretly dig through his closet and throw on baggy clothes when he wasn’t around because she “hated dressing like that.”

While recalling those days, the media influencer said “I cried.”

“I remember arguing with him and saying, ‘I don’t f**** want to wear this.’ But he told me, ‘You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius.’”**

Even after their rocky breakup, Rose Amber said that Kanye West has been dragging her for over a decade now, but despite it all, she refused to spill secrets just to get the fame.