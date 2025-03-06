'Beverly Hills, 90210' Jennie Garth reacts to Shannen Doherty Oscar snub

The 2025 Oscars left many fans and celebrities disappointed, including Jennie Garth.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum voiced her opinion against Shannen Doherty’s omission from the 79th Academy Awards’ In Memorium tribute.

According to a video posted by TMZ on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, March 5, the 52-year-old actress was seen exiting a building when she was asked about the exclusion.

"Yeah, that’s messed up," Garth replied. She was prompted to reveal her thoughts on "maybe" the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences should apologise, to which Garth agreed.

Although Doherty's name is mentioned in the official In Memoriam database on The Academy's website, her image wasn't included in the broadcast.

For the unversed, Garth and Doherty starred as Kelly Taylor and Brenda Walsh, respectively, in the 1990s drama, Beverly Hills, 90210.

According to the news outlet, after the segment aired on Sunday, March 2, Doherty’s representative expressed disappointment, highlighting that it was disheartening that the actress, who worked in Hollywood for 45 years, was not included.

It is pertinent to note that Doherty was not the only Hollywood figure excluded from the tribute. Harriet the Spy star Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd were both omitted.

Trachtenberg’s Oscars In Memorium tribute snub came four days after her sudden death on February 26, at age 39.