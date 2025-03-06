Meghan Markle receives support from UK amid upsetting blow

Meghan Markle has been dominating headlines after the release of her much-anticipated Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex had been promoting the show since the beginning of the year and has actively teasing updates from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, alongside it. However, Meghan was not expecting it to be “mocked” so harshly by the public.

Despite the criticism, which appears to be coming from mostly royal commentators and fans, Meghan received support from the UK as a PR expert defended the show.

Sharing from her PR and brand perspective, Renae Smith, founder and director of UK-based PR agency, dubbed the show as “glossy, polished, and completely in line with Meghan’s carefully curated image”.

She told Express.co.uk that the show is “warm, wholesome” in an “almost storybook-like domesticity”.

Smith shared that Meghan’s show will “deliver” on its goals and she is not focussed on “converting skeptics”. Smith emphasised that this wasn’t an “act nor a brand decision” but it is “her authentic brand, through and through”.

“This is Meghan, staying firmly in her comfort zone, doing what she does best - being a fully-fledged aspirational domestic goddess influencer—whether that’s well-received or not depends entirely on who’s watching,” she explained.

“That’s why the criticism of it being ‘fake’ is interesting—because, as I have mentioned before, I think she’s finally actually being consistent.”

The update comes after reports suggested that Meghan was “upset and stressed” following the negativity towards her brand especially when it wasn’t even launched yet.