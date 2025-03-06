Millie Bobby Brown talks about future of ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise

Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for the upcoming Enola Holmes third series.

While promoting her new film The Electric State, Brown told the Collider, "I'm going to be doing an Enola Holmes 3 this year. We start filming in the coming weeks. I'm very excited."

On asking weather Henry Cavill, who plays the role of Sherlock Holmes will be returning to screens, the Stranger Things teased the fans saying, "You'll have to wait and see."

In addition to Cavill, the movie includes Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes) and Louis Patridge , who plays the role of Enola’s love interest, Tewkesbury.

The plot of the third part is yet to be released, however, last year in August after Philip Barantini was attached to direct the new part.

An insider revealed to the Deadline that when it came to Barantini, his take on the film was to go a little darker and skew a little older.

Sources add that he pitched this instalment doing for the franchise what Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban did for the Harry Potter series, which is known for a darker tone compared to first the films, and this take ultimately sealed the deal.

According to Screen Rant, With Enola Holmes 3 seemingly set to enter production this spring, the movie unfortunately won't be arriving in 2025. Keeping post-production settings in mind audiences can probably expect the third film to release on Netflix at some point in 2026.