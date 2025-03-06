Prince William highlights major challenge for healthcare workers

Prince William has shed light on a key challenge faced by healthcare workers during a visit to the Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.



Speaking to NHS staff, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the emotional and physical toll of their profession, noting that those who dedicate their lives to caring for others often neglect their own well-being.

"Everyone in the NHS is there to care for others, so the last person who gets looked after is the individual," William remarked.

The future king, who serves as the royal patron of NHS Charities Together, toured the facility and engaged with hospital staff to discuss their experiences, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. One senior nurse grew emotional while recalling how he had been unable to visit his elderly parents in Italy for two years due to restrictions.

The Oasis Health and Wellbeing Centre, supported by a £3 million donation from NHS Charities Together, offers vital resources for staff, including a gym, yoga classes, and a therapeutic garden.

The visit also carried historical significance, as Royal Berkshire Hospital recorded the UK's first Covid-related death exactly five years ago on March 5, 2020.

NHS Charities Together launched its Covid-19 Urgent Appeal in response to the crisis, raising £162 million to support healthcare workers and patients. William’s visit served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by NHS staff and the ongoing need for their well-being to be prioritised.