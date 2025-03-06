'Spider-Man' star excites fans with engagement photos

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon excited fans with new photos two months after his co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya’s engagement.

Taking over to his Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, Batalon, 28, offered a sneak peek into his romantic proposal for girlfriend, Veronica Leahov.

"The beginning of the rest of our lives together [red heart, infinity, korean heart emoji]," he captioned the carousel, capturing the moment when he went down on one knee to pop the question to his lover.

The American actor surprised his partner with a picturesque proposal, featuring a heart-shaped arch of roses with white candles while using the bustling Brooklyn bridge as the main background.

"All mine forever," Leahov, who is an architectural designer, wrote in the comments section, which was flooded with warm wishes and congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

Other intimate snapshots in the post showed the couple locked in an embrace and the ring on full display.

In another image, the newly engaged couple posed before the romantic setting, flashing the massive diamond.

It is pertinent to note that Batalon’s engagement came two months after his Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Holland, both 28, took their relationship to the next level.

Several media outlets, including People, confirmed that the power couple got engaged on January 6, after rumours went rampant following their Golden Globes appearance.