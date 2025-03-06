Katy Perry rushes to Taylor Swift for help following major setback in plans

Katy Perry seeks Taylor Swift after major setback ahead of ‘Lifetimes Tour’

Katy Perry seems to be looking for support on a major problem from her long time on-and-of friend Taylor Swift ahead of her Lifetimes Tour.

According to the U.S. Sun, thousands of tickets remain unsold for Roar crooner’s upcoming concert dates.

The issue came after the Wide Awake hitmaker faced backlash for continuing working with controversial producer Dr Luke for her 143 album.

As per the source, the Dark Horse singer has turned to the Lover musician for guidance as she is "frustrated" about the lack of attention and tickets sales for her 83 tour dates.

The insider admitted that Perry has been asking Swift about everything from her outfits to stage lighting in order to make her shows look "remarkable and historical."

"Katy saw one of Taylor's shows last year and was excited and inspired by what she said," the tipster said. "She knows she can count on her to give her some positive feedback."

They also revealed that Perry is being like a "sponge" soaking in all the advice she has been given.

The duo has also been having long chats about the intricate details of the show, including the importance of storytelling and the way everyone looks on stage.

"Taylor wants Katy to succeed and have a great tour, and enjoy her time while on the road, and Katy appreciates that," the source added.

Perry’s Lifetime Tour is her fifth concert tour, which will begin on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City and ends in November 2025 in Madrid.