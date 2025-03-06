King Charles office issues surprising update ahead of Meghan new interview

It seems that the royal family is gearing up for a major appearance soon as Meghan Markle marks her return to TV, four years after the bombshell interview with Oprah.
The Duchess of Sussex, who released her Netflix show on Tuesday which also promotes her lifestyle brand, As Ever, sat down for an interview with Drew Barrymore which will air on Thursday.
Just hours after the announcement of Meghan’s upcoming interview, the Buckingham Palace shared a message on social media hinting that the King Charles could be up for a major TV appearance of his own.
On Wednesday, Royal family shared a photo of a recording studio, focusing on the ‘On Air’ sign. After a moment, it lights up, indicating that the transmission has now started.
It is not clear what the post was meant to signify, although it likely means an official Royal Family announcement is imminent.
The update comes after Meghan travelled to New York to promote her new series on the streaming giant and her brand. It is understood that Meghan filmed her interview with Barrymore during her trip to the Big Apple.
Lady Gaga talks about Michael Polansky-related inspiration behind 'Blade of Grass'
Pete Davidson offers Colin Jost $20,000 to put an end to the pairs ongoing beef
Joe and Anthony Russo gushes over Robert Downey Jr.’s involvement in ‘Doctor Doom’
Elton John gushes over his bond with music maker Brandi Carlile
The Duchess of Sussex opens up about life with Prince Harry and their kids on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Drake, Kendrick Lamar feud reaches new update after latest court hearing