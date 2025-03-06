Chris Pratt's 'chivalrous act' towards Millie Bobby Brown wins over fans

Chris Pratt proved himself to be a true gentleman when he shielded Millie Bobby Brown from a potential wardrobe malfunction at a press conference for their new film, The Electric State.

A viral video showed the Guardian of Galaxy star standing in front of the Stranger Things star as she struggled to get up from her chair while wearing a denim miniskirt.

The actress had leaned over and seemingly asked for help before Pratt rushed over to block the audience's view.

As Brown adjusted her miniskirt, he clapped for her and even busted out a dance move. They both smiled and appeared in good spirits despite the awkward moment.

Netizens praised the Parks and Recreations alum's act of chivalry, with one admirer posting, "A real and respectful man." Another echoed, "A great guy! A wonderful gentleman!"

A third fan praised the Enola Home star's modesty and class, saying, "And as a lady she was well aware of what people would try to do. Great modesty and class from Millie."

The incident occurred during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, where Brown wore a denim patchwork skirt suit from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2021 collection.