Brianne Howey hints at Georgia’s next step in ‘Ginny & Georgie season 3’

Brianne Howey teased fans about highly anticipated third season of Ginny & Georgia.

In a recent podcast episode of Podcrushed, the actress, who plays unconventional mom Georgia, shared that there are a few big things happening for her character.

"There's one or two things this season Georgia does that are really hard to get behind," she said.

The Kinda Pregnant star noted that her character has already done things that are hard to forget in the first two seasons, including killing her two ex-husbands and another character.

However, she hinted that new season will take things much further.

"There's a pretty big one this season. But I won't spoil it yet."

Howey also opened up about what gives her the ick about her character and how it "doesn't have an identity outside of Ginny" her daughter, played by Antonia Gentry.

"It's like, there is zero separation. It's almost it's a control thing. It's like ownership," said the Dear Santa star. "Georgia does not have a life outside of Ginny. And she suffocates her."

She went on to say that this behaviour of hers "stops her daughter from being able to grow into the person that she is. So that's probably the ick. It's pretty hard."

The upcoming season will pick up right after season two’s cliff-hanger, which saw Georgia arrested on murder charges during her wedding to Paul (Scott Porter).

Ginny & Georgia season three is slated for release in June 5th, 2025 on Netflix.