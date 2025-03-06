Lala Kent spills some tea over Jax Taylor’s drug addiction

Jax Taylor on Jax Taylor drug addiction admission

Jax Taylor is getting candid about his struggles, and his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent is applauding his honesty.

During her Amazon Live session on March 4, Kent, 34, reacted to Taylor’s revelation about his cocaine addiction, expressing her admiration for his decision to speak out.

"That is not easy to admit," she said. "This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

Taylor, 45, made the confession on the Hot Mic podcast with Alex Baskin, where he openly acknowledged his long-standing struggle.

"I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud," he admitted. "I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45."

Determined to stay on the right path, Taylor also revealed that he has cut out alcohol and, at the time of his interview, was "83 days sober."

Kent, who has been vocal about her own sobriety journey, emphasized that recovery looks different for everyone.

"Now that Jax has come out talking about his addiction, it’s a very, very delicate subject," she shared. "Sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction, but addiction is addiction."

Kent, who has been sober for "six years, four months, and some change," understands the challenges firsthand and expressed hope that Taylor’s confession marks a new beginning for him.

While Taylor's decision to come clean has been met with support from some, his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, 36, had a different reaction.

Following his podcast appearance, Cartwright—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Taylor—shared her thoughts on Instagram.

"His addiction unfortunately has done irreparable damage to my son and I," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I’ve spent years trying to help him. I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today, but I’d be lying. His actions will speak for themselves."

Kent, who is close with Cartwright, acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation.

"Brittany is one of my dearest friends. I know a lot," she said. "I don’t know what is going to be shown on their new season of The Valley. What I do know is I’m very close with her and anything that we’ve discussed, that is her story to share."

With Taylor’s admission, Kent’s encouragement, and Cartwright’s candid response, it’s clear that this is a deeply personal journey—one that is still unfolding.