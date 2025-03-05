Justin Bieber new ‘priorities’ in life revealed: insider

Justin Bieber deals with life changes amid divorce rumours with Hailey

Justin Bieber, who has been under the spotlight for rumours of marital woes with Hailey, is defining the priorities of his life.

The 31-year-old does not take the rumours to heart and is working at his own pace and spending as much time with his family as he can," an insider close to the star shared on Wednesday, March 5th.

The Sorry hitmaker, who recently spent his birthday in a “fun, relaxing” getaway with friends, his wife and their son, is doing “well” and not feeling any “pressure,” the source told People Magazine.

"Justin has a few priorities that he focuses on every day — Hailey, baby Jack and new music," the insider said of the Rhode founder and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues. "This is his life now and he loves it."

Addressing the divorce speculations, they added, "No matter what the rumors are, they are fine. Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together."

This comes after Justin shared a rare glimpse into his life as a father on Saturday, in a carousel on Instagram.

The carousel featured a snap of the Baby singer lifting up his son as he and Hailey stared sweetly at Jack.

Justin also shared pictures of his birthday celebration as he celebrated alongside his friends and family.