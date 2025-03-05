Meghan Markle accused of imitating LA food blogger in Netflix show

Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix venture, With Love, Meghan, has sparked controversy after viewers accused her of mimicking an LA-based food blogger’s presentation style.



The Duchess of Sussex, 43, launched her culinary series on March 4, featuring cooking tips and creative food arrangements.

However, during one episode, Meghan demonstrated how to arrange a "Fruit Rainbow" – a display nearly identical to one popularised by food blogger Meg Quinn, known for her social media brand Ain’t Too Proud to Meg.

Critics quickly pointed out the similarities, with one online post claiming: 'Meghan Markle copied Ain’t Too Proud to Meg—she didn’t even switch up the fruits!' Both displays featured colourful fruit arranged in an arch formation, fueling debate over originality.

Supporters of the Duchess defended her, arguing that overlapping ideas are common in the food and lifestyle space, especially given tight production schedules and similar release dates.

Despite the controversy, Meghan’s return to the screen has been met with enthusiasm from her fans. One viewer celebrated her comeback, posting: 'So happy she’s back on TV!'

These latest claims follow previous accusations that Meghan’s With Love, Meghan trailer bore a striking resemblance to Pamela Anderson’s Cooking With Love, with both shows featuring a similar title and promotional style.

As debate continues, Meghan’s Netflix deal faces increasing scrutiny, with industry insiders questioning whether the series will achieve the success of her earlier projects.



