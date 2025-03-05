Meghan Markle reveals how she lures Prince Harry out of bed each morning

Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse into 'fast' mornings at the Sussex household

Mornings in the Sussex household are anything but slow, especially since the Sussex matriarch figured out a hack to get everyone out of bed.

Meghan Markle gave a rare glimpse into her family’s morning routine with Prince Harry and their two kids in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which premiered March 4.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared that her day kicks off in the kitchen, making breakfast for Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, before the morning rush begins.

"I wake up every morning and take a lot of pride in making breakfast for my family…mornings are fast. Gotta get the kids to school," Meghan said.

The second episode of her lifestyle show follows her cooking a hearty breakfast while chatting with Mindy Kaling, revealing that in her house, the smell of sizzling bacon — not perfume — gets attention.

“My bacon brings all the boys to the yard,” she quipped, referencing Kelis’ hit song.

Meghan also spilled on Harry’s eating habits, admitting that her husband, 40, always seasons his food before even tasting it. "Harry likes it salty and puts salt on everything," she said.

Later in the episode, Meghan and Kaling bonded over motherhood, making a kid-friendly snack and enjoying a backyard tea party.

Speaking to People magazine, the Duchess added more details about her family’s mornings, revealing she’s up before her kids at 6:30 a.m. and enjoys surprising them with fun-shaped pancakes — though some days, it’s just frozen waffles in the toaster.

"And there’s no shame in that either," she added.