Prince William makes surprising statement after King Charles important decision

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has issued important statement about heir to the throne after King Charles III's latest move.

The Prince of Wales broke the cover and made his first public appearance since Meghan Markle broke her silence on royal title in her first interview after releasing Netflix series.

On Wednesday, future King William - who's patron of NHS Charities Together - visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where his Wife Kate Middleton was born in January 1982.

Kensington Palace released the photos of Prince William with the statement: "A poignant visit to Royal Berkshire Hospital to see firsthand the lasting impact of @NHSCharities support over the past five years, since the start of the COVID pandemic."



William visited the hospital to see the impact of the funds raised by NHS Charities Together, which kicked off an urgent appeal to cope with the enormous workload and necessary supplies required by frontline staff and volunteers back in 2020.

It was Prince William's first outing since Meghan Markle released her her new Netflix series on Tuesday.