Kieran Culkin’s wife still processing actor’s request he made in Oscars speech

Kieran Culkin wins 2025 Academy Award for 'A Real Pain'

2025 Oscar winner Kieran Culkin just made the weirdest request to his wife on stage while accepting his award.

The 42-year-old have won the 'Best Supporting Actor' award at this year’s Academy for his heart touching performance in film, A Real Pain, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

In his acceptance speech, Kieran recalled his wife Jazz Charton’s promise of giving the actor 'four children whenever his wins an Oscar'.

He said: “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now”, the Home Alone star added, while pointing out towards is partner sitting in the audience, “You remember that, honey?”

Two days after his request, Jazz took it to her Instagram to finally react to her husband’s demand.

“An OSCAR?!!!! Okay okay hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator”, wrote the mother of two.

She jokingly said, “Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards?

She concluded saying, “Probably. But who’s to say?”

Succession star and his wife already share two children; daughter Kinsey Sioux and son Wilder Wolf.