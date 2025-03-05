Chappell Roan drops new bombshell news

Chappell Roan makes big announcement about new music

Chappell Roan, who has been teasing new music for a while, has finally given fans a date!

The 27-year-old popstar had decorated the entire city with her guerilla-style billboards before announcing her upcoming music.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 4th, to announce that her upcoming single, The Giver, will be released on March 13th, at 8 pm ET.

The Grammy winner shared that she wrote the song with her longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, adding, “We’ve never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music.”

Addressing the questions about whether she is making a country album, Roan said, “My answer is.. hmm right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo.”

Excited fans flocked to the comments section and shared their anticipation, with one exclaiming, “OMG OMG OMG.”

Echoing the sentiment, another added, “my prayers have been ANSWERED” while another wrote, “About to have a new #1 on my Spotify.”

The Pink Pony Club songstress first debuted the upcoming single on Saturday Night Live in November last year, which ended up becoming an immediate fan-favourite.