Jennifer Hudson faces accident at date night with beau Common

Jennifer Hudson stepped out for a fun date night with her partner Common, to the New York Knicks game.
The couple were watching the Kicks play against Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 4th, as they sat huddled together.
However, the 43-year-old’s date night got ruined as the Knicks’ Miles McBride lost control of the basketball and it hit the popstar.
The EGOT winner was captured live on camera during the now-viral moment as she faced the incident.
“Protect Jennifer Hudson!” a sports commenter exclaimed as he saw the footage.
Overhearing the commenter, McBride went up to check on the If This Isn’t Love songstress while getting the ball back.
The video clip featured both Common and the basketball star trying to console Hudson while she fixed her glasses which had been kicked over from her face by the ball. The glasses appeared to have taken much damage as they looked bent.
“Oh no, not the glasses,” the second commentator added, “Those look real expensive, too.”
“Common is making sure everybody’s okay,” the first explained about the Testify rapper.
TNT went on to show a reply of the chaotic moment to judge whether Common had been able to protect Hudson.
“Let me see what Common did. Did he protect her? No, no he didn’t,” the second commentator joked as his co-host quipped that the rapper “tried.”
