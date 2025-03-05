Meghan Markle delights King Charles with latest move

King Charles III left royal fans guessing with his important decision after his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's big admission about her royal connection.

The Duchess of Sussex has given her final verdict on royal title in her latest interview, sparking hope of reconciliation with the royal family.

Hours after Meghan's interview, King Charles III flew to the H.M.S. Prince of Wales in the English Channel on Tuesday.

Meghan's words of respect for her and Harry's royal title seemingly delighted King Charles who appeared tension free during his latest outing.

The 76-year-old was in high spirits as he mingled with sailors and watched as fighter jets took off from the deck of the ship, a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.

The outing seemed to be a welcome getaway from his suddenly complicated social life. The monarch, who's still receiving his cancer treatment, was all smiles as he spent time with the crew of the HMS Prince of Wales.

He also watched as F-35B fighter jets carried out landing exercises on the deck of the Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier.

The King was visiting in his role as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief Aircraft Carriers, marking the first time in nearly 40 years that a reigning monarch has visited a Royal Navy warship at sea.

The royal family shared details of the monarch's visit on their official social media account with his stunning photos

The monarch also made a historic statement, saying: “I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty.”

It comes after Meghan Markle's bid admission about the royal title as she told People that “it’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.”