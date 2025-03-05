Vin Diesel excites ‘Fast & Furious’ fans with major update

Vin Diesel delivered exciting news to the Fast & Furious fans, raising their anticipation to the next level for the upcoming instalment.

Listing his ongoing and upcoming projects in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 4, the Fast & Furious star offered a major update on the production date of Fast X part 2 after two years of delay.

"In between juggling this crazy schedule for the year, we continue the fight to bring Fast X2, the finale, back to LA this summer!" he wrote in his caption, hinting that the second part's production will begin in the summer.

"By the way, shout out to the Oscars for starting their whole show with a clip from Fast Seven... You could imagine bringing film back to LA hasn’t been an easy task, but we are doing it because it is the right thing to do…" he added in the caption.

Released in 2023, the tenth instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise ended on a major cliff hanger as Diesel's Dominic Toretto faces off against Jason Momoa's Dante.

The franchise is seemingly set to proceed with the release of Fast X: Part 2. However, further details on the forthcoming project, featuring the return of Fast X director Louis Leterrier, have been kept under wraps.