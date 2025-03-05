Tom Brady, Irina Shayk's relationship heats up as they pursue new career

Tom Brady may be retired from football, but he's still making headlines with his various business ventures.

Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend, Irina Shayk, is also making a significant career move, trading in her modeling career for a role in sports media.

According to Marca, the supermodel is exploring a new role at FOX Sports, the same network where Brady has started his broadcasting career.

With her connections in the entertainment industry and her experience being in high-profile relationships with athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Shayk is expected to bring a unique perspective to lifestyle and human-interest stories in the sports world.

This career pivot may come as a surprise to some, given Shayk's successful modeling career. However, she has long been drawn to the world of sports, and her relationship with Brady has likely given her a deeper understanding of the industry.

As Shayk embarks on this new chapter in her career, Brady is continuing to expand his business empire. His latest move is a partnership with Hertz Car Sales, where he's promoting certified pre-owned vehicles.

In a new ad campaign, Brady showcases a sleek 2023 Cadillac XT5, highlighting the brand's commitment to quality and service. As part of the partnership, customers even have the chance to win a car signed by the NFL icon himself.

"Hertz Car Sales has come up with the perfect game plan with their seamless certification process, wide selection of premium vehicles, and clear upfront pricing," Brady said in a statement.

"I'm excited to work alongside their team and help people find the right car."

As Brady and Shayk navigate their respective career changes, their relationship status remains a topic of interest. Sources recently told Page Six that the two are "dating again and open to seeing where things go."

With both of them taking on new professional challenges, it will be interesting to see whether this second chance at romance fits into their packed schedules.