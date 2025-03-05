Meghan Markle's new series slammed as 'unreality show' with 'flirtatious' tone

The latest Netflix series from Meghan Markle, With Love, Meghan, has been met with criticism from a body language expert who has dubbed the show an "unreality show" that promotes a "strong s**ual theme."

The series, which premiered on Tuesday morning in the UK, consists of eight 33-minute episodes showcasing Meghan's hosting skills and featuring celebrity guests such as Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

However, as per The Express, expert Judi James was unimpressed with Meghan's appearance and the overall theme of the show.

"Meghan's unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals," James said on behalf of Casino Org.

James also criticised Meghan's vocal tone, suggesting that it was overly sensual and flirtatious.

"There is a strong sexual theme to this series that projects from Meghan's powerful use of her vocal tone. When it's not bubbling like a brook it becomes sexily husky and creaky. She sounds breathless at times and then, most sensual of all, she will dip to a whisper with a 'yes' or other intimate-sounding moments of shared appreciation."

James went on to suggest that Meghan's vocal tone was a deliberate attempt to be seductive.

"If you spoke like this in your day job you'd be like catnip to guys. She introduces this as her 'Bee tone' at the start of the show but the whisper is a signature tonal device whether there are bees around or not."

The criticism comes as the Duchess of Sussex latest venture has been met with mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.